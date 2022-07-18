Police: Indiana mall shooter brought multiple weapons

Indiana's Greenwood Park Mall was just about to close when a man armed with a pistol and rifle opened fire, killing three people. Another man, who was shopping with his girlfriend, fired his own pistol, killing the gunman. WTTV's Russ McQuaid has the latest.

    Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, intervened when a man began shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana Sunday.

    During a press conference on Monday, Greenwood, Ind., Police Chief Jim Ison described what authorities say occurred when a gunman, identified as Jonathan Sapirman, opened fire at Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday, killing three people and wounding two others. Police say a bystander with a handgun shot and killed Sapirman at the scene.

  • Officials release identities of victims, suspected gunman in Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

    The three victims and suspected gunman who were killed in a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall were released Monday by the Johnson County Coroner.

