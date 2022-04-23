Police: Individuals walk up to Bethel Street vehicle Friday night and open fire on victim

One person suffered gunshot wounds on Bethel Street Friday night after several individuals approached a vehicle the victim was sitting in and opened fire, police said.

Hagerstown Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of West Bethel Street at 9:45 p.m. Friday for a report of gunshots, according to a news release from the department.

They found a vehicle which had been hit by gunfire. They also found an individual who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was stabilized and transported to Meritus Medical Center with what appeared to be injuries not considered life-threatening.

An investigation revealed the victim was sitting in the vehicle when several individuals approached, shot at the vehicle and ran away, the release said.

The suspects were described as young males wearing dark clothing.

The release did not contain other details such as the name of the victim or how many shots might have been fired. A call to the Hagerstown Police Department wasn't immediately returned Saturday.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Jason Dietz at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

