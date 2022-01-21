Police: Indy man wanted on Lake County murder charge arrested after leaving scene of crash

An Indianapolis man wanted on a murder charge in Lake County was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a car crash south of Lafayette on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Dariel Dodd, 42, was involved in a crash on I-65 in Boone County and left the scene before he was pulled over by a trooper about 20 miles north in Tippecanoe County, according to investigators.

The trooper said Dodd was displaying signs of intoxication and Dodd tried to throw a handgun into a ditch, according to police.

Dodd was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, obstruction of justice, possession of a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash and an additional count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the Indiana State Police.

A warrant for Dodd’s arrest for a murder charge was filed Wednesday in Lake County. Dodd is also facing charges of attempting to commit murder, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery with substantial risk of death in Lake County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Dodd does not yet have an attorney listed in court records. He is detained at the Tippecanoe County Jail while awaiting extradition to Lake County, according to police.

