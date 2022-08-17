Police: Infant seriously injured after falling from window in Boston

An infant is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a baby that fell from a window. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Crime scene detectives and homicide detectives are both on scene, investigating what happened, law enforcement officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW