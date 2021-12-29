New police initiatives: Co-responders, victim specialists unit seeing success, growth in Bucks County

Last year, amid national conversations of changing how police do their jobs, two new initiatives came out of two Bucks police departments.

Central Bucks Regional Police launched its Victims Specialists Unit, with the intention to help guide victims through the criminal justice system, and Bensalem police launched a co-responder program, in which social workers handle calls that need assistance for underlying problems beyond law enforcement response.

Now, one year later, both programs have expanded and are hoping to stay around long-term.

“You can never have too many victim services," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

The programs, which came about during national discussions on policing spurred by the police custody death of George Floyd last year, have affected hundreds of people.

The Victims Specialists Unit, or VSU, consists of two specialists who help guide victims through the initial court process, or help connect them to resources.

The unit, based in Central Bucks Regional Police, also works with Buckingham, Doylestown Township Police and Plumstead police. Doylestown Township recently signed on to the program in August.

Central Bucks Chief Karl Knott said he does not see the program expanding anytime soon because he does not want the specialists, Elizbeth Leone and Karen Edwards, to absorb additional workload.

Now, he said, the plan is to keep the program beyond the two years that the grant allocated for it.

“We certainly don’t want to end all this good work for the community just because the grant ended,” Knott said.

In Bensalem, Public Safety Director Fred Harran came up with the idea of having social worker co-responders who answer various calls, including those about aging concerns and mental health and drug abuse emergencies.

Having co-responders helps reduce the time police spend on those calls, and puts those in need with the appropriate assistance.

In the year since its start, the two co-responders, Walter Bynum and Rachel Agosto, have made contact with 180 different people, according to Harran. In some cases residents who need help contact the co-responders directly, instead of contacting police.

"I think it’s the future of policing," Harran said.

The co-responders, who are based in the township, are county employees, and do not work for the police departments. Recently, Bucks County approved two social workers to be co-responders for Middletown and Falls.

“This is exactly how we like to see it rolled out," said County Commissioner Diane Marseglia.

Victim specialists in Central Bucks

Victim specialists Leone and Edwards help victims of crime in those area get resources they may need, as well as help them through the initial court proceedings, before a case reaches the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

But, they have also gone beyond that role, and in some cases they will connect residents outside of that initial scope, with resources. That included connecting family members of those who have died in crashes or have overdosed with help.

Knott said that in 2019 the regional department was one of six in the county to be part of a pilot program to improve law enforcement responses to crimes of gender-based violence. After entering the program, the department began examining other aspects of its responses, and saw that it needed to do more with crime victims, according to Knott.

So Central Bucks Regional Police, Buckingham police and Plumstead police worked together to apply for the grant, which they received late last year.

Most of the specialists' work, recently, has been helping victims of domestic violence or those who have lost money through phone scams.

For phone scams, scammers call unsuspecting residents and dupe them into giving them cash. The scammers can be calling from different states or countries, and tracking them down and prosecuting them can be difficult, according to Chief Knott.

“They definitely prey on the good nature of people,” Knott said.

Still, those who lost money can get some compensation through something called the Victim's Compensation Fund, which Edwards has helped victims access.

Leone said the two also help domestic violence victims get necessary help, such as connecting them with organizations for assistance or helping them get a protection-from-abuse order. They will often attend preliminary hearings with the victims.

“I can’t say enough about them, they do a great job," Plumstead Chief David Mettin said. Edwards is the liaison for Plumstead.

The Plumstead chief said Edwards comes into the office once a week, but will respond to anything that comes up outside of that day.

“We’re fortunate to have them and I think the communities are fortunate to have them” Mettin said.

Elizabeth Leone, right, and Karen Edwards are crime victim specialists for Central Bucks Regional Police, Buckingham police and Plumstead police.

Leone, who is the liaison for Buckingham, has been doing "unbelievable" work for the township, according to Chief Michael Gallagher.

“She’s very much into victims' rights and she’s done a tremendous job," he said.

Recently she, along with the local branch of the National Organization for Victim Assistance, NOVA, helped the daughter of a man who died in a fatal fire. Authorities allege a Scranton-area man set fire to a home, killing an elderly man there on Dec. 5.

Over the summer, the two began handling cases for Doylestown Township police. Leone said it's been going well so far. Attempts to reach Doylestown Township police for comment on the program were not successful.

Both Leone and Edwards continue to receive training. Recently they learned about choking, and how choking victims may not always have visible bruises on them.

They received training through NOVA's national courses.

The two also meet with the local NOVA, the DA's office of victim's assistance, and A Woman's Place, once a month, to go over cases.

“It’s been great," said Itzamir Pagan, the head of the DA's office of victim's assistance.

Pagan said her office does not have to start from scratch when dealing with victims who come to their office from the VSU.

"Now they're getting what I would call a warm handoff," DA Matt Weintraub said.

The funding for the positions come from a three-year grant awarded to the departments from The Office for Victims of Crime in the Department of Justice. Leone said the unit has contacted over 700 people since its inception last year.

Knott said going into the second year, the department is trying to find a way to continue the program beyond the three-year grant.

Victim specialist, Karen Edwards, is part of the Victim Services Unit, a collaborative effort of the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, Buckingham Township Police Department, and Plumstead Police Department. The new unit, which started in December, works with law enforcement and community partners to create a network of care and support for victims of crime.

Co-responder program grows beyond Bensalem

In the year since Bensalem's co-responder program launched, the two co-responders have been in contact with 180 people, according to Harran, the township's public safety director.

Thirteen of them would have gone to jail, but were diverted to other services, he said.

Of the 180, 75 of them were connected to direct resources through the co-responders.

“It definitely met my expectations," Marseglia said.

A six-month review showed that their presence in Bensalem reduced the time officers were spending on non-crime calls, according to a news release from Bucks County.

The co-responders, who have police radios, go out to calls in plain clothes after they have been cleared by police. The co-responders speak to those who may need help, and do follow-up for up to 60 days to see how they are doing.

Earlier this month the county approved the hiring of Jessica Manzo and Cara Gadzinski, who will provide co-responder services for both Middletown and Falls.

"After seeing the success of the co-responder program in Bensalem, we are excited to partner with Falls Township Police Department for this second round of the co-responder program. I’m grateful to our county government for pursuing the grant to make this possible," said Middletown Chief Joseph Bartorilla.

Walter Bynum and Rachel Agosto work as Bensalem police co-responders at Bensalem Police Department in Bensalem. The co-responder program, which is a first for the county and one of the very few in Pennsylvania, has two social workers responding to certain calls, whether it be for mental health issues, homelessness, poverty or dealing with the elderly population. They then refer those in need to various agencies for assistance, and they also follow-up to make sure they are getting the help they might need.

"We’re looking forward to implementing the co-responder program in Middletown Township to fill a valuable need within our township, and be a great support service to our police department," Bartorilla said. "I believe this program will ultimately help our police department better protect and serve our great Middletown Township community."

Falls Chief Nelson Whitney said he had always wanted to have social workers work in the township and assist the department. When the program started in Bensalem, he jumped at the opportunity to have Falls be included.

"It’ll be wonderful to have a local resource right out of the township that can help people," Whitney said.

The co-responders will also work alongside the Falls' recovery specialists, who focus on helping those suffering from addiction or substance abuse issues. The recovery specialists program, which started in February, is also based in the township.

Both Whitney and Bartorilla said the co-responders are expected to undergo training before starting, hopefully, in their townships soon.

The county's salary board approved the creation of two more co-responder positions, and once filled they will be assigned to Bristol Borough, Bristol Township and Tullytown.

The county has agreed to fund the positions for two years. Marseglia said the plan is to eventually have the townships pay for the positions, with the co-responders staying on as employees of the county.

“It’s just a positive everywhere," she said.

Cara Gadzinski and Jessica Manzo, left, recently hired co-responders for Falls and Middletown, stand next to Bensalem co-responder Walter Bynum and Bucks County Human Services Director Rachel Neff.

Other Bucks County Police initiatives

Bucks County Police Assisting in Recovery, or BPAIR, which was started by Bensalem police, is a program that allows people to come to participating police departments to get connected to help for substance abuse problems. More than a dozen Bucks County police departments participate in the program.

More information may be found at www.bcdac.org

Falls police began having two "co-responder" recovery specialists who go along with officers to overdose and substance abuse calls. The program, funded by a grant by the Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission, has the specialists connect those who need help with the appropriate treatment services and provide necessary follow-up.

Plumstead police have a program called “Supporting Treatment and Recovery Program," or STAR, which lets officers refer those who need substance abuse help to Aldie Counseling Center in Doylestown. Buckingham police, Central Bucks Regional Police, Doylestown Township police, New Britain Township police, New Hope police and Solebury police all participate in the program.

