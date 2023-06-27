Police: Inmate assaults officer at Somerset County Jail

Jun. 27—SOMERSET, Pa. — An inmate at Somerset County Jail faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the facility, authorities said.

Somerset Borough police on Friday charged Axel Zachariah Henges, 21, with aggravated harassment by a prisoner, reckless endangerment and institutional vandalism.

According to a complaint affidavit, Henges demanded to see the warden and became irate when told by a lieutenant that he was not available. Henges began screaming and allegedly spit multiple times in the lieutenant's face and on his uniform.

The assault could have placed the lieutenant "in danger of serious bodily injury via exposure to communicable diseases, infectious diseases or transmissible diseases," the complaint said.

A copy of the security footage of the incident at the East Fairview Street facility was turned over to Somerset police as evidence.

Henges was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, who set bond at $20,000.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.