Police: Inmates used pandemic loans to exit jail

Associated Press

Some teachers and a counselor at a Michigan high school were aware of a teen's troubling interest in guns and violence months before he was accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding others, a lawyer representing victims' families said Thursday. “From literally the beginning of school, Ethan Crumbley was evidencing signs of being a highly troubled individual, to say the least,” said Detroit attorney Ven Johnson, citing depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School. One teacher said Crumbley drew what appeared to be an ammunition magazine on a note card in late August 2021.