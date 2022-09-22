Police: Inmates used pandemic loans to exit jail

Associated Press
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, the royal palace said Wednesday. In a statement, the royal household said that Margrethe, 82, who has been on the throne for 50 years, canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test. The palace said her oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, would would take the queen's place hosting a dinner with Danish government officials and members of parliament.