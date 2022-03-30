Police: Innocent person injured in gunfight between two cars in downtown Orlando

Police are investigating after a gunfight between two cars in downtown Orlando sent an innocent victim to the hospital.

Investigators said officers were called to the area of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard for reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m.

Read: Central Florida teacher, baseball coach arrested on sex charge involving student

When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

See map of location below:

Witnesses told police they saw several people in two cars shooting at each other when the innocent bystander was hit.

The victim, whom police have not identified, was transported to the hospital and said to be in “stable condition.”

Read: 4 deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl in Orange County

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, only that the incident is under investigation.

Police gather evidence at the scene of a shooting on Central Avenue in downtown Orlando

Witnesses said they saw people from two cars shooting at each other

The victim who was said to be an innocent by-stander was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital

Police blocked off the area of Central Boulevard near Orange Avenue after one person was hit by gunfire

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect, only that the incident is under investigation.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.