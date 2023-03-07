Police insist they found Cardiff crash victims inside wreckage, not the public

Cardiff car crash Sophie Russon Shane Loughlin victims survivors - Wales News Service

Police investigating a crash which left five young people lying undiscovered for two days have hit back at mounting criticism by insisting its officers, not the public, discovered the wreckage.

Childhood friends Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, went missing on a night out in South Wales after getting into a car with two new acquaintances, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

They were last seen at about 2am on Saturday, but the crash site in Cardiff was not found for a further 46 hours. Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Mr Jeanne were dead inside, while Ms Russon and Mr Loughlin were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

Family and friends of the victims have accused police of not taking the missing person reports seriously and claimed the car was only found through their own search efforts.

Gwent Police, which covers the Newport area where the women are from, received three missing person reports between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday, while a report was also made to South Wales Police, covering the Cardiff area, on Sunday evening.

Both forces have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will assess whether they need to be investigated for mishandling the initial missing person investigation.

However, in a joint statement, the forces publicly rebutted suggestions that police had played no role in locating the missing vehicle.

Darcy Ross, Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith, Cardiff car crash - Media Wales/Wales Media Service

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, a police helicopter “was requested to search an area of Cardiff which resulted in a vehicle being located in a wooded area off the A48”, the statement said.

Two Gwent Police officers, who were in the area, then arrived to discover the Volkswagen Tiguan, according to the forces.

Their intervention came after Lewis Pace, Mr Jeanne’s best friend, said he and his father were the first people to spot the car.

His father, Matthew, told Sky News that police were around a minute behind them when they spotted tyre marks near the side of the road and pulled over.

He said: “[The police officer] was asking why I was there, and I said, ‘There’s all tyre marks here’ and then her colleague came out, looked at the tyre marks and they got the helicopter to search in this bush and that’s when it was confirmed it was there.”

He added: “The minute they were reported missing, surely they should have been looking, searching. Especially when witnesses saw five people in the car and there’s no contact off any of them. I thought they’d have been looking all day Saturday.”

Cardiff car crash police Wales investigation - Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The IOPC, which is under pressure to investigate why it took so long for the wreckage to be found, said it was “urgently” assessing the referral from the two forces.

One of the surviving victims is now said to be in a stable condition at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, after undergoing emergency surgery for a bleed to the brain.

Anna Certowicz said that Ms Russon, her daughter, was sedated after the life-saving surgery, but that the injuries to her head, neck and spine were so severe she was unrecognisable.

The mother-of-three has kept a bedside vigil since the trainee bank manager was cut out of the wreckage in the early hours of Monday morning.

She said: “There’s no words to describe it. I can’t imagine how long it’s going to be to get over this. She’s going to need a lot of support. I’m heartbroken for the families of Eve and Darcy. They’ve lost a child at the end of the day. I nearly lost mine.”

Ms Certowicz, who claimed that police were “dismissive” and told her to stop ringing the station for updates after she reported her daughter missing, added: “The police told me they died on impact, but the only people who will know that are Sophie and Shane. They are the only witnesses.”

‘The police were terrible’

Two women, who were friends of Mr Loughlin’s family, also questioned the police response.

They said: “Everyone knew it was a crash. It was just a matter of waiting until they found them. The police were terrible. I don’t think they took it seriously.

“The families said it was out of character for them to go missing and the police should have listened to them. Shane’s mum was up all weekend worried sick.”