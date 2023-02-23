Police inspector sacked for inappropriately touching two vulnerable teenagers 20 years ago

A police car at the cordoned off scene of a shooting - MARK MARLOW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A police inspector has been sacked after a disciplinary hearing found that he inappropriately touched two teenagers nearly 20 years ago.

Humberside inspector Craig Mattinson was found guilty of gross misconduct on Thursday at a police disciplinary hearing in Goole, East Yorkshire, by a panel that said he had abused his position of trust “with a motive of sexual gratification”.

The four-day hearing was told by two women, now in their 30s, that Mattinson touched them in a sexual way when they were 14 and 17, as they shared a flat in Hull.

The younger woman, Miss A, said that the officer, now 47, touched her buttocks and grasped her breast over her clothes when he visited the flat in full uniform in about 2004.

The other complainant, Miss B, said he touched her inappropriately and kissed her when he drove her to his house in Hull for a date, where they had a pizza delivered and drank wine.

Mattinson, who joined Humberside Police in 1997, denied all the allegations against him, telling the hearing: “It never happened.”

On Thursday, the panel of two civilians and a police superintendent found the allegations proven and ruled that he should be dismissed without notice.

Eileen Herlihy, who chaired the panel, told the hearing that she and her colleagues “preferred the evidence of Miss A and Miss B and found their accounts to be credible”.

'Sexual and inappropriate'

Ms Herlihy said the relationship between the officer and the two teenagers had been “unprofessional, sexual and inappropriate” and his actions were “especially serious with a motive of sexual gratification”.

She said the officer had received two warnings early in his career, before the incidents with Miss A and Miss B, which related to “similar circumstances”.

The first was in 2001 when Mattinson was caught talking to a 15-year-old girl in an internet chat room, although he claimed he thought she was an adult. Two years later, the officer had a “one-night stand” with a woman he met after she was the victim of a burglary.

Mattinson was at the hearing on Friday morning but left before his dismissal was announced.

Det Supt Andrew Maultby, head of professional standards for Humberside Police, said: “I do not underestimate the damage Mattinson’s actions will have caused, not only to the vulnerable girls at the time and to their lives, but to the communities we serve who need to feel they can trust and have confidence in the police.”

Mr Maultby praised the two women who came forward and said: “We will not condone or accept any form of sexual abuse or violence against women and girls within Humberside Police and we will always take action and hold those responsible to account.”

He said: “Mattinson completely abused his position of trust and took advantage of two vulnerable young girls. His discreditable conduct and behaviour didn’t just breach the standards of professionalism, it was utterly condemnable and unforgivable.”