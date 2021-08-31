Police say Instagram influencer Miss Mercedes Morr was killed in a suspected murder-suicide

Police reportedly say the death of Janae Gagnier is a suspected murder-suicide. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Instagrammer Janae Gagnie, aka Miss Mercedes Morr, has been found dead, according to reports.

Examiners said she died by strangulation, and a second body was also found at the scene.

Police suspect the death is a murder-suicide, and said the investigation is ongoing.

An Instagram influencer with over 2.6 million followers was found dead on Sunday at her home in Richmond, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle. According to the report, police say the case is being considered a murder-suicide.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner determined that 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, who was known by her followers as "Miss Mercedes Morr," died by strangulation, as reported KHOU 11, a local TV network in Houston, Texas.

Fox 26 Houston reported that a second body found at the same location was 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto from Florida.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Richmond Police Public Information Officer Lt. Lowell Neinast said in a news release, "This is being considered a murder-suicide."

The outlet also reported that Richmond police officers originally responded to a welfare check concerning Gagnier at Cortland Apartments in Richmond, Texas, on Sunday, and that her body was found at 4:30pm.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased individuals inside one of the apartments," Neinast said in a news release quoted by the Houston Chronicle.

Accorto died by "sharp force trauma," with the medical examiner ruling his death a suicide, according to KHOU 11.

Neinast said in a news release quoted by the Houston Chronicle, "It is an ongoing investigation to determine a motive in the case."

He added, "At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim."

On August 30, an Instagram account under the handle @urban.misfit, which the Daily Mail reports belongs to Janae Gagnier's sister, London Gagnier, posted a photo that appears to be of London and Janae together. The caption read, "[Janae] wasn't robbed. It was just a stalker from outta state who'd BEEN stalking her [sic]."

Gagnier's Instagram page, which is still live, has several high-profile followers including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. In her final photo, which was uploaded on August 17, several verified musicians, actors, DJs, and influencers commented to pay tribute.

As well as being an influencer and model, the Daily Mail reports that Gagnier was also a highly-rated OnlyFans creator.

The Richmond Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further information.

