Police intercept football stuffed with drugs on NC prison grounds

Police in Salisbury say they’re not sure who threw a football onto the prison grounds at Piedmont Correctional Institute, but they intercepted the drugs inside.

The Salisbury Police Department told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that an HVAC technician was working in the prison when they found a football early Monday morning.

Police said the football was cut open, and investigators found 120 grams of marijuana, cigarettes, and a cell phone.

The prison, which is southwest of Salisbury near S. Main Street, isn’t far away from residential homes and streets.

Police didn’t share a picture of the pigskin paraphernalia.

(WATCH: Red Robin says employee fired after reports of edibles found in customer’s to-go orders)