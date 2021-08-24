Police interrupt converter theft in South Windsor

Aug. 24—SOUTH WINDSOR — Four people were arrested early today after police say they were spotted stealing a catalytic converter.

At around 1 a.m., a resident of Twin Circle Drive called police after noticing the young men attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a vehicle parked at a neighboring condo complex on Candlewood Drive. Police said they stopped the men as they attempted to leave the scene.

The men, Duane Holmes, 22, Jeremi Quiroz-Encarnacion, 23, and Dyshawn Jiles, 20, all of Hartford, and Aubrey Mangene, 19, of West Hartford, were taken into custody and charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief and fourth degree larceny.

Police said they found a saw that cuts through metal, several blades for the saw, and a catalytic converter in the car with the men.

In addition, Quiroz-Encarnacion was wanted on an unrelated failure to appear warrant, and was held on $25,500 bond, while Jiles was held on $15,000 bond. Both were to appear today in Manchester Superior Court. Holmes and Mangene were released on $5,000 and $2,500 bond, respectively, and are to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Sept. 8.

— Joseph Villanova

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.