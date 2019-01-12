Police interview R. Kelly after getting report singer was holding women hostage

CHICAGO — Police visited the Chicago home of R&B star R. Kelly Friday after receiving a tip that two women were being held hostage by the singer but found no evidence to support the allegation, authorities said.

The morning visit came after the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office passed along information to police from someone from out-of-state who alleged to prosecutors that two women were being held against their will at Kelly’s Trump Tower residence, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told USA TODAY.

Kelly has been facing mounting backlash since the airing of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series that details allegations of abuse and statutory rape of girls and young women by the singer.

Earlier this week, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx called on anyone with information about alleged abuse by Kelly to come forward so her office could investigate. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., are also reportedly investigating some of the allegations that surfaced in the Lifetime series.

Officers went to the apartment and interviewed Kelly and the two women independently.

“The women stated that they were not being held against their will and they were in good health and spirits,” said Guglielmi, who said Kelly invited officers into the apartment. “Nothing looked out of place in the apartment and the call was closed as unfounded.”

R. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, has denied the allegations made against Kelly in the Lifetime series and said he hoped Friday's visit by police would end the scrutiny of his client.

"We have said all along, there is nothing to hide, he is doing nothing wrong," Greenberg wrote to USA TODAY in an email. "The police were professional. They visited with the two young ladies, were satisfied. The women were happy, healthy, and there because they wanted to be. Hopefully this puts the ridiculous thought that he has some secret sex slaves secreted away to rest."

Earlier this week, Kelly's birthday celebration at a Chicago nightclub was interrupted by police. Police said that officers were called to the area of the nightclub Thursday over reports of a "person wanted" by law enforcement.

People and CNN reported that officers "made contact" with Kelly and determined there was no warrant out for his arrest after running the singer's information through their system.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, but has been shadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct for years.

Separately, a Cook County Circuit Court Judge on Friday ordered that Kelly allow city officials inspect his Chicago recording studio next week. The city is following up on complaints that people were living in the industrial space in violation of city building codes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police interview R. Kelly after getting report singer was holding women hostage