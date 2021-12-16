Police interviewing witnesses to fatal shooting at Cheers Pub in South Bend

Police were called to a shooting at Cheers Pub early on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County police are investigating a fatal shooting at Cheers Pub in Roseland that happened early Thursday morning.

One man was shot at the bar on State Road 933 and pronounced dead at the hospital, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Officers were dispatched to Cheers around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting there, according to a release from county police. At the scene, first responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital. Scanner traffic from the incident indicates the man was shot in the chest.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Redman’s release, multiple people witnessed the shooting and are being interviewed by detectives.

In an email to University of Notre Dame students and faculty, the Notre Dame Police Department said the suspect was described as a man with blonde dreadlocks wearing a red shirt and left the bar in a white SUV.

Notre Dame police said there were a number of students in the bar at the time of the shooting.

Though officers with the Pokagon Tribal Police and the Notre Dame Police Department were also on the scene, St. Joseph County police will handle the investigation after being requested to do so by Roseland city officials.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call county police at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

