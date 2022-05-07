Police: Interviews scheduled with more former students of accused ex-music teacher

May 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Upper Yoder Township police said on Friday that more former students of Shawn Edward Miller, an ex-music teacher charged on Monday with raping a student in 2015, have contacted police.

Acting police Chief John Blake said a forensic interview has been scheduled with one former student of Miller and several minimal fact-gathering interviews are being scheduled with other former students.

"There could possibly be more victims out there," he said.

Miller, 53, faces charges including rape of a victim younger than 13, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He is accused of raping a female student during his tenure as a music teacher at the old Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 675 Goucher St.

Miller, of Southmont Borough, was freed on Tuesday from Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after posting 10% of $275,000 bond. Online records list Miller's attorney as David Weaver, of Johnstown.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Forensic interviews in Cambria County are conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township. The interviews, which are video- and audio-recorded, are used by prosecutors to present their cases in court, Blake said.

Information gleaned during minimal fact-gathering interviews will determine if subsequent forensic interviews are needed, he said.

"I'm hoping any victims who felt like they never were heard or who have never come forward will come forward now," Blake said.

Police obtained a search warrant on Feb. 11 for Miller's employment records in the district. The records allegedly show that Miller had been "warned and disciplined numerous times for inappropriate touching of students."

Miller had been investigated by the Cambria County District Attorney's Office and a memorandum of investigation was submitted to Susan Anderson, then-superintendent, on Aug. 3, 2011.

The incident that sparked the 2011 investigation involved an accusation that Miller made an inappropriate comment to a female student and touched her buttocks. Miller denied the allegation at the time, saying the accusation was made due to the student not receiving significant parts in plays.

Internal school records allegedly show that the school district ordered Miller to receive counseling and undergo a psychosexual evaluation. Miller also was ordered to review a Pennsylvania State Education Association training video called "Don't Touch: Legal Implications of Touching Students," according to the records.

Township police interviewed Miller on Feb. 25. Miller allegedly blamed all of the inappropriate touching complaints on sexual discrimination because he believed a female teacher would not have the same complaints filed against her.

Miller is accused of admitting in a subsequent interview with state police to the 2011 incident in which he swatted a student on the buttocks with papers and made an inappropriate comment.

Anyone with information can reach township police via the Cambria County nonemergency number 814-472-2100.