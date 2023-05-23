Police: Intoxicated driver found with fentanyl-laced pills

May 22—An Odessa man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated Friday night is facing drug charges, too, after police said they found fentanyl-laced pills in his vehicle.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled Aaron Lee Tarin, 19, over in the 3700 block of Andrews Highway after observing him weaving in and out of his lane, driving below the speed limit and almost causing an accident around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

Tarin had slurred speech, appeared to be drowsy and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report stated. After Tarin was placed under arrests, officers taking inventory of his Chrysler 300C found nine fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills and two folded up $1 bills with drug residue inside them, according to the report.

After giving a blood sample at Medical Center Hospital, Tarin was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tarin was released Saturday after posting surety bonds totaling $25,500.