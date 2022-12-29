Police: Intoxicated man punched officer

Dec. 29—WILKES-BARRE — An intoxicated man taken into custody by city police for public drunkenness punched an officer Wednesday night.

Kevin Charles Price, 21, of Hanover Village, Hanover Township, was detained when police investigated a complaint that three men were screaming while walking in the 200 block of Wyoming Street at about 9:15 p.m., according to court records.

Price's face was bloody due to facial injuries.

A records check showed Price was wanted on allegations he assaulted his girlfriend at her residence on Schuler Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 7.

As Price was being processed at city police headquarters, he punched an officer in the neck and head area injuring the officer.

The arrest warrant issued Aug. 7 alleges Price punched his girlfriend who suffered a broken jaw.

Price was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Brian Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on two criminal complaints.

Price was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness for Wednesday night's incident, and aggravated assault and harassment for allegedly punching his girlfriend. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 total bail.