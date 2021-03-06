Police: Intoxicated man shouted racist slurs at police officer

Justin Strawser, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 6—NORTHUMBERLAND — A white man, who was intoxicated in the parking lot of El Rancho outside of Northumberland borough, allegedly screamed racist slurs at a police officer of color while being arrested, according to Point Township Police.

William Frankenfield III, 41, is facing four misdemeanor charges of DUI, resisting arrest, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct and one summary charge of criminal mischief. Point Township Patrolman Clarence Kelly filed the charges against Frankenfield in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Kelly reported that he and another officer were dispatched to the parking lot of El Rancho on Dec. 11 for a report of a naked man in a damaged Dodge Minivan who appeared to be having trouble breathing. When the officers could not determine from the outside whether the man was breathing, they smashed through the passenger window.

The man—later identified as Frankenfield—was belligerent and smelled of alcohol. When the man refused to leave the vehicle, the two officers pulled him from the van but Fankenfield allegedly wouldn't cooperate and tried to punch Kelly. He was then handcuffed, police said.

Frankenfield allegedly continued to be belligerent, calling Kelly racist names and swearing at EMTs while in the ambulance, police said.

At Geisinger, Frankenfield allegedly refused to cooperate, stripped himself of his clothing and urinated on the floor. When officers tried to restrain Frankenfield, the man then allegedly called Kelly a racist slur for a black person and lunged at him. As Frankenfield was being restrained, he continued shouting racist slurs at Kelly, police said.

Frankenfield was released to Columbia County Probation and remanded to Columbia County Prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. April 7 in front of Diehl.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. Security Council urged to act as Myanmar protesters are again met with gunfire

    Christine Burgener called on the council for "unified support, action", asking "how much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?", following the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters this week. She said the situation in Myanmar was moving toward "an acute humanitarian crisis".

  • Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail

    36-year-old Vincent Tang avoided what could have been up to two years in prison as he appeared virtually in court

  • In 'exceedingly rare' case, Iowa journalist faces charges from reporting on summer protests

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested while covering racial justice protests last summer.

  • Biden backs new war powers vote in Congress, White House says

    Facing a bipartisan push to sunset decades-old authorizations, the president will pursue "a narrow and specific framework" to rein in open-ended conflicts.

  • Joy Reid: Conservatives would ‘trade all the tax cuts to be able to say the N-word’

    Veteran MSNBC host Joy Reid recently made comments on Twitter regarding conservative’s secret desires to say the N-word. The conversation started with Bari Weiss, a former New York Times opinion editor, who wrote and promoted a piece criticizing the ‘illiberal left’ for coming across as a ‘totalitarian society,’ per DailyMail.com. Reid’s comment was in response to Dr. Jason Johnson’s tweet who chimed in about the many “hoops” Black people go through compared to their white counterparts.

  • 2,000 page report shows House GOP posting attacks on 2020 election

    One House Republican alone has 177 pages' worth of social media posts attacking the election's integrity.

  • Royalty TV: UK monarchy and television have complex ties

    Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship. The fictionalized take of Netflix hit “The Crown” has molded views of the monarchy for a new generation, though in ways the powerful, image-conscious royal family can’t control. “The story of the royal family is a constructed narrative, just like any other story,” said Phil Harrison, author of “The Age of Static: How TV Explains Modern Britain.”

  • Coming 2 America Has Its Modest Charms, But It's Mostly a Reminder of How Great Its Predecessor Is

    Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and nearly all of the original cast return, with some notable newcomers, more than 30 years later

  • Senate Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After Shambolic All-Night Debate

    CSPANThe number-one item on Democrats’ agenda this year—a sweeping coronavirus relief package—has cleared its biggest hurdle on the way to becoming law: the evenly-divided U.S. Senate.On Saturday afternoon, the Senate passed the $1.9 trillion bill on a strictly party-line vote: All 50 Democrats voted in favor of the bill and all 49 Republicans opposed it, but Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) was absent for the vote, sparing Vice President Kamala Harris from having to break a tie. The House must now approve the new version of the bill in a separate vote before it can become law.The process wasn’t meant to be easy, but the bill’s journey to passage was downright shambolic, even by congressional standards. The Senate was in session for over 24 hours, voting, debating, and considering amendments to the mammoth legislation. Much of the delay stemmed from one member, centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose reservations about the bill’s unemployment benefits unexpectedly froze the floor for nearly 12 hours on Friday as Democratic leadership and the White House frantically worked him to support the latest deal.Biden and Dems Play Good Cop-Bad Cop on COVID ReliefManchin ultimately got on board with the party’s preferred amendment to the unemployment plan, which reduces monthly jobless benefits to $300 but extends them an additional month. However, he also supported a GOP plan to keep benefits at $400 but cut them off in June—an amendment that passed but will be superseded by the Democratic plan, aides said.The bill includes direct checks of up to $1,400 for hundreds of millions of Americans, jobless aid of $300 until September, child tax credit of up to $3,600 per chid, $130 billion in aid for schools, and billions of dollars for vaccine distribution and relief for states, cities, small businesses, and more.President Joe Biden said on Saturday afternoon that he expected checks to go out this month. He called the passage “one more giant step forward” in delivering on his promise to deliver help, and credited Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) with getting it over the line.“When the country needed you most, Chuck, you led,” he said.From midnight until noon on Saturday, the Republicans called votes on a lengthy string of amendments to the bill, nearly all of which failed but were largely intended to put political pressure on Democrats.Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), for example, introduced an amendment that would have denied federal funding to any colleges and K-12 schools that allowed transgender girls to play on girls sports teams—an issue that took on increased significance for Republicans last month after Biden signed an executive order directing colleges to allow transgender girls to play. The amendment ultimately failed 50-49, with Manchin breaking with his party to vote in favor and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) breaking with hers to vote against it.Shortly thereafter, Republicans tried and failed to insert another amendment that would have barred COVID relief money from funding elective abortions and insurance plans that cover them. They also used the amendment-fest to needle Democrats on immigration, forcing a vote to deny stimulus checks to undocumented immigrants.Amid the slog, Senate Democrats projected sunshine and positivity for legislation they believe is badly needed and also widely popular with the public, despite the lack of GOP support.“We’ve been successful all night, for 12 hours or so, in beating back all kinds of culture warfare issues, all kinds of issues that take money from pockets of low income people, all kinds of issues that they’re taking that are weakening this bill,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on MSNBC Saturday morning. “This is the biggest thing that most of us have ever been involved in… I don’t remember being this excited about this job.”The so-called American Rescue Plan still faces more hurdles on its way to Biden’s desk, however, and the legislative drama may not be finished yet. The Democratic-controlled U.S. House passed its version of the relief bill last week, and it has much in common with the Senate’s legislation: both offer hundreds of billions of dollars to speed vaccine rollout, prop up the finances of state and local governments, and to throw struggling people a financial lifeline with direct checks and unemployment benefits.But the Senate bill is different in a few important ways, which means that the House will have to vote again to approve those changes before the legislation can be sent to Biden. The House bill kept unemployment benefits at $400, and it also lacked the tightened eligibility requirements for receiving $1,400 stimulus checks that came about after a Senate-White House deal. That change puts roughly 12 million fewer people in line for the benefits.Notably, the Senate’s bill lacks a key House provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, after the Senate’s nonpartisan rules enforcer advised that it didn’t comply with the specific rules for fast-tracking legislation that Democrats are using to help speed the bill to Biden’s desk.Democrats want Biden’s signature on the bill to be dry before March 14, when current pandemic unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans. House progressives, who fought for a $15 wage and expansive benefits, have been inclined to back whatever the Senate sends them—but some found their limits tested by the power play from Manchin and moderates.Commenting on the changes from the House bill, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) asked on Twitter, “What are we doing here? I'm frankly disgusted with some of my colleagues and question whether I can support this bill.”Dems’ Tricky New Two-Step: First COVID Relief, Then a Wage Hike Internal Democratic bargaining wasn’t the only reason that the de facto March 14 deadline is closer than many Democrats would like. Staunch Republican opposition has slowed it down: On Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) forced the Senate’s clerks to read every word of the nearly 700-page bill aloud on the floor—an exercise in raw obstructionism that delayed the chamber’s consideration of the bill by over 10 hours.While past iterations of COVID relief have been largely bipartisan, Republicans have coalesced around opposing Biden’s first major legislative effort on the grounds it is too pricey, not targeted enough to the neediest people, and full of so-called “blue state bailouts” to local governments, although many Republican-run jurisdictions would receive relief funds.Shortly before the voting spree, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put the onus on Democrats for breaking the “bipartisan streak” of pandemic relief. “They are dead-set on ramming through an ideological spending spree packed with non-COVID-related policies,” he charged.Democrats explained away their lack of GOP support by frequently citing public opinion polling showing that a bipartisan majority of Americans backed their plan. A Morning Consult/POLITICO poll from Wednesday found that 77 percent of all voters, and over half of GOP voters, backed the plan, even when it was labeled as a Democratic proposal.A triumphant Schumer said shortly before Saturday’s vote that “this bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades."“A new day has come and we tell the American people: help is on the way,” said Schumer. “Help is on the way.”—with additional reporting by Emily ShugermanRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Firm behind Keystone pipeline hires Biden-linked lobbyists

    The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline broadened its advocacy team with Biden-linked lobbyists in January, public records show.Why it matters: The K Street hires weren't enough to save the pipeline, which President Biden effectively canceled during his first days in office. But they could help ensure similar projects don't meet the same fate.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's new: TransCanada Pipelines, TC Energy's principal operating subsidiary, retained a former senior Biden aide to lobby for the company in January.The company hired Putala Strategies and its eponymous principal, Christopher Putala, a former senior aide when Biden was in the Senate.Putala's lobbying registration filing, posted publicly on Thursday, said he will work on "matters concerning energy policy, including pipelines, storage facilities and power generation origination."Putala was officially hired Jan. 20 — the day his former boss was inaugurated as president.Five days earlier, TC Energy had hired another prominent lobbyist: the brother of Biden White House counselor Steve Ricchetti.Jeff Ricchetti's firm said it would work on "legislative issues affecting energy infrastructure, the safe and efficient transportation of natural gas and liquids energy, renewable electricity policy and alternative fuel sources like renewable natural gas and hydrogen."Ricchetti's hire was first reported this week by Bloomberg.What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, TC Energy spokesperson Marc Palazzo described the new lobbying hires as an extension of both Ricchetti's and Putala's prior advisory work."Chris Putala and Jeff Ricchetti have advised our company for the better part of a year and are part of a diverse team of advisors that provide strategic advice and counsel on a wide range of issues,” Palazzo said. Between the lines: In spite of those early Biden-era hires, the president rolled back U.S. government approval for Keystone XL during his first days in office, a move hailed by environmental policy advocates who'd campaigned against it for years.Keystone XL may be dead, but TC Energy has a history of developing cross-border pipelines, and said in January it has "a robust portfolio of other similarly high-quality opportunities under development."Its Biden-connected lobbying team could help ensure it can at least make its case to the White House more effectively in the future.No company — particularly in the energy space — wants to land at the center of a political firestorm. Lobbyists with the ear of the president and senior staff could allow a company to open channels of communication with top policymakers before the political or public relations campaigns take over.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from TC Energy.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

    Myanmar's security forces have killed scores of demonstrators protesting a coup. The slide from a nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

    Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2 on Thursday night. Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have won two straight – equaling their longest winning streak of the season – after going 0-4-1. “We’ve just got to keep taking a step forward and find some consistency,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Trump demands three Republican groups stop raising money off his name

    Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney says the duchess has dealt with 'the pressure, the politics and the press' like nobody else

    Meghan Markle's longtime friend Jessica Mulroney was one of several people who publicly defended the duchess against accusations she bullied staff.

  • America's oldest college debate society votes to strip Ted Cruz of a prestigious Princeton honor for public service

    Members of Princeton's debating society were unhappy at Cruz's support of voter fraud claims in the 2020 election and his role in the Capitol attack.