Police: Intoxicated man stepped into traffic, hit by car in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was hit by a car after he walked into oncoming traffic Monday.

The Alexandria Police Department said in a post that the man was intoxicated when he was hit at Duke + N. Early St.

There were no visible injuries and he was transported “out of caution,” according to police.

