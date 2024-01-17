Police: Intoxicated man threatened to kill officers, hospital staff

Jan. 17—NANTICOKE — A man under the influence of alcohol became disruptive threatening to kill police officers and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Nanticoke police responded to the area of Espy Street and Middle Road for a man, identified as Razhem Johann Smith, 39, stumbling in the roadway just before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to court records.

Police allege Smith had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and identified himself using another name. Officers identified Smith by an identification card he provided.

Police learned Smith was wanted on allegations he failed to appear in court on multiple charges filed by Plains Township police.

As Smith was being transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, police allege he began spitting and making threats toward correctional officers and inmates.

Smith continued to make homicidal threats and pledged to kill his cellmate, court records say.

Staff at the county correctional facility advised police to take Smith for a mental health evaluation at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

While at the hospital, Smith became violent and smashed his head into windows and walls, and attempted to break free from officers, the complaint says.

Once in a hospital room, Smith continued to be violent kicking tables and chairs, threatened to get a crossbow to ambush officers and attempted to bite the hands of a nurse, officers and a hospital security officer, according to the complaint.

Smith fell asleep when he was sedated by medications, police reported.

Smith, of Espy Street, Nanticoke was arraigned on two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault and one count each of false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.