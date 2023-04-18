Police: Intoxicated Mass. woman fled traffic stop on I-93 in NH, led troopers on chase

A Massachusetts woman was arrested over the weekend after state police say she fled a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and led troopers on a pursuit.

Genesis Quezada, 24, of Haverhill, is slated to be arraigned next month on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, reckless operation and multiple charges related to failing to maintain proper lane control, and unsafe lane changes, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A trooper responding to a report of a speeding driver who had allegedly committed multiple lane control violations on the highway in Windham around 3:20 a.m. Sunday stopped a 2018 Honda Accord and approached the passenger side of the vehicle to speak with the motorist.

When the trooper returned to his cruiser, Quezada took off on the northbound side of the highway, prompting a chase involving multiple cruisers that had lights and sirens activated, state police said.

Quezada, who state police said was driving while intoxicated, later lost control of her vehicle in the area of Exit 8 in Manchester and struck the guardrail along the right side of the highway. Quezada then allegedly tried to flee again but her vehicle became disabled due to heavy damage.

Troopers ultimately took Quezada into custody without incident.

Quezada was initially released on personal recognizance bail but was ordered held on $2,000 bail after state police learned that she had two active warrants for her arrest.

She was transported to the Rockingham County Jail where she was held on those warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.

