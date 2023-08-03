Police: Intoxicated Philadelphia man trespassed at Lewisburg Walmart

Aug. 3—LEWISBURG — A Philadelphia man accused of being under the influence of methadone allegedly caused a scene at Walmart in Lewisburg on July 28, according to state police at Milton.

Christopher D. Reyers, 41, of N. 49th St., Philadelphia, was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass; a misdemeanor count of defiant trespassing; and two summary counts of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by state Trooper Sean Doherty, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.

Doherty reported he was dispatched to the store at 128 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, at 2:54 p.m. July 28 for a report of a highly intoxicated male trespassing at Walmart.

Reyers "appeared under the influence of a controlled substance" and was "extremely agitated, hostile, foaming at the mouth, rambling and failed to provide identification after being asked multiple times," police said.

Numerous people were alarmed by Reyer's alleged behavior while inside the store and outside in the parking lot. Reyers allegedly said he was under the influence of Methadone and was placed under arrest, police said.

Reyers had been banned from Walmart on Dec. 18 for a previous incident at the store, police said.

Reyers was arraigned on July 28 and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Rowe at 11 a.m. Aug. 10.

