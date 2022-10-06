Police: Intoxicated woman caused disturbance at casino

Oct. 6—PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Clinton County being removed by township police and security at Mohegan Sun Casino due to being highly intoxicated attempted to hide under blankets and lock herself inside the bathroom of her hotel room on Wednesday.

Yale Ashley Hancock, 48, of Mill Hall, had difficulty standing and walking bumping into hallway walls and a trash can as she was being escorted to her hotel room to gather her belongings, according to court records.

Once inside the room, police allege Hancock crawled into the bed and covered herself with a blanket refusing commands to pack her suitcase.

Hancock allegedly ran into the hotel room's bathroom where she attempted to lock herself inside.

Prior to the disturbance in the hotel room, Hancock was told she was no longer permitted to patronize the casino and hotel due to her being highly intoxicated and aggressive toward casino staff, court records say.

Hancock began yelling she "spends a lot of money at this (expletive) place and that we will be sorry when she doesn't spend $100k more dollars," according to court records.

After Hancock was removed from the hotel, she allegedly refused to walk with officers and spat several times attempting to strike an officer with her saliva.

Hancock was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on charges of assault by prisoner, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,000 bail.