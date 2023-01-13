Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon

Jan. 13—A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.

One neighbor told WPXI the car swerved onto the sidewalk and snapped a tree before leaving the scene and later returning.

Mt. Lebanon police said the driver will face charges of driving under the influence and related traffic violations.

Additional information on the Waste Management driver's condition was not immediately available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .