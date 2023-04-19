Police: Intruder armed with box cutter sexually assaulted New Castle woman

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police said a man armed with a box cutter sexually assaulted a New Castle woman after breaking into her home.

Jose D. Diaz Solano, 27, was arrested Sunday. On Tuesday, he was formally charged with seven crimes, including two counts of rape, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 50 years in prison.

A Henry County sheriff's deputy reported he was driving east of downtown New Castle about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, when he heard a woman screaming for help.

The woman then approached his vehicle and said a man armed with a box cutter had sexually assaulted her in her home.

The victim — who was taken to Henry County Hospital — said the intruder had apparently entered her home about 4 a.m. and held the box cutter to her throat.

The woman said her attacker — whom she believed might be an acquaintance of a member of her family — had knocked her cellphone out of her hand when she tried to call for help.

She said she was able to kick the intruder's wallet under a bed before fleeing from her home, for a time hiding in a nearby abandoned house.

New Castle police reported finding drops of blood in the victim's home. The woman said she believed the attacker had suffered a hand cut during a struggle over the box cutter.

They also found a box cutter — with "drying blood on the handle portion" — in the victim's bedroom, along with Solan's wallet, which contained identification cards.

Solano, after being taken into custody, was determined to be an "undocumented immigrant from Mexico" who spoke "very little English."

An interpreter participated in detectives' efforts to question Solano. His remarks were "inconsistent and contradictory," an officer wrote.

A family member of the victim confirmed she knew Solano, and that he had previously visited the house where the sexual assault took place.

Solano continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Wednesday under a $110,000 surety bond and a $14,300 cash bond.

In addition to the rape counts, he is charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Court records reflect he had resided in New Castle since at least 2018.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police: Man armed with box cutter sexually assaulted New Castle woman