Police: Intruder shot, hospitalized after entering Canyon coroner’s home in Nampa

Police in Nampa say they are investigating a shooting that took place at the Canyon County coroner’s home.

At around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to a house on Peasant Hill Drive after hearing reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. Police say that a 25-year-old man entered the home with a baseball bat and was shot by a resident. Nampa officials said the person who fired the shot was not the county’s coroner, Jennifer Crawford.

The intruder was taken to a local hospital and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Idaho State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting because of the Nampa Police Department’s working relationship with the Canyon County Coroner’s Office. The matter was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Crawford has served as the county’s coroner since 2019, when she replaced longtime coroner Vicki Degeus-Morris, who was in the position for roughly 28 years.