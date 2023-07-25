Police investigate after 14-year-old is shot, killed near downtown Wichita

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead Monday night.

Around 10:12 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 600 block of S. Laura near downtown Wichita. Police found the teen who had been shot, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

It’s not known if the teen was found inside a home or how many times he was shot. Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Sedgwick County EMS and fire personnel administered life saving-measures, but the teen died at the scene, the release said.

At around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police had Skyline Park, which is near the location where officers had responded to the shooting, taped off as a K-9 officer was seen working the area.

Gupilan did not say if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting or if police are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.