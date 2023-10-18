Police investigate 2 different shootings into cars on I-85

Police are investigating two different shootings in cars that happened just hours apart on Interstate 85 this week.

The first happened Monday near Brookshire Boulevard. Police said in that case, one of the drivers couldn’t get over and another driver fired shots in a fit of road rage.

The second happened around 3 p.m. Monday on the ramp from Exit 43 to I-85 South in University City. Police said someone shot into a driver’s car.

The two shootings happened within a matter of hours, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they don’t think the two cases are related.

Investigators haven’t shared details on the suspect’s vehicles. They did say these kinds of cases are difficult to solve.

Channel 9 has asked for data on how often this has happened over the last year, as we’ve covered two other similar stories. Police said that information isn’t easily available.

