Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
First responders were called to the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona Thursday night.
A 911 dispatcher said the call came in just before 11 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital.
Channel 11 was at the scene and saw multiple units outside a bar and an officer marking evidence.
Police were also on Hunter Road in Penn Hills early this morning. We saw a car with significant damage being towed from the area.
We’ve reached out to police to see if the two scene are related.
This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.
