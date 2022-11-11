Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured

First responders were called to the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Verona Thursday night.

A 911 dispatcher said the call came in just before 11 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital.

Channel 11 was at the scene and saw multiple units outside a bar and an officer marking evidence.

Police were also on Hunter Road in Penn Hills early this morning. We saw a car with significant damage being towed from the area.

We’ve reached out to police to see if the two scene are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

