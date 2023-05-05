Police investigate after 2 men shot at Orlando apartment complex

Police in Orlando are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night.

Officers said two people were shot around 9 p.m. near WD Judge and Mercy drives, not far from the Northwest Neighborhood Center.

Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds at the Palm Groves Apartments.

Both men had only minor injuries.

Police said the shooting victims are not cooperating with investigators.

No other details have been released by law enforcement.

