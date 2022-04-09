Police investigate 2 separate threats involving guns on high school campuses in Anchorage and Eagle River

Apr. 9—Two separate incidents Friday involving threats of guns on high school campuses — one at Bartlett High School in Anchorage, and the other at Eagle River High School — resulted in at least two arrests, but no injuries, shootings or lockdowns, according to officials.

The two incidents appear to be unrelated, and everyone involved is safe, Anchorage School District spokesman MJ Thim said Friday afternoon.

Around 9 a.m., a staff member at Eagle River High School reported to police a threatening message circulating on social media that appeared to have been written by a student who discussed bringing a gun to school, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The threat was posted to Snapchat on Thursday night, school administrators wrote in an email that went out to families.

School resource and patrol officers interviewed the student believed to have written the message as well as other students. No weapons were found at the school, and at least one juvenile was arrested, police said in an online report. "Charges were forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice," police said.

"We are thankful for the students who reached out to report what was circulating on social media following the original post to help keep our school a safe place for everyone," Eagle River High School administrators said in the email to families. "We encourage students to continue to report safety concerns that they hear or see to the administration or APD."

On Friday afternoon, Bartlett High School families received an email signed by the school's principal, Sean Prince, that described a report they received of a person who wasn't a student at the school but was on campus and in possession of a gun.

That person was detained while outside on school property; he was taken into custody by police and the gun was secured, the principal's email said.

"Students and staff are safe," Prince's email said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to call 311, APD's non-emergency line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.