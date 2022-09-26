Police investigate $300,000 theft from upscale Athens RV park for UGA sports fans

Bulldog Park Luxury RV Facility in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Bulldog RV Park in Athens is a facility oriented to providing University of Georgia sports fans with the “excitement of University of Georgia football gameday in a country club atmosphere." But a message sent earlier this year notifying tenants that homeowner association rates were increasing apparently raised a different brand of excitement.

A criminal investigation has been underway into possible embezzlement at the park after association board members reported on Aug. 6 that a substantial amount of money was missing, according to an Athens-Clarke police report. That shortage led to a hike in association rates.

The missing money was found after board members formed an audit committee to examine what caused a shortage in the account, police Lt. Jody Thompson said Friday.

“The committee discovered it was in excess of $300,000 missing,” Thompson said. And the suspect they identified is another member of the homeowners’ board, he said.

No charges have been filed, but Thompson said the case is still under investigation.

“I’m taking it a step further because money could be missing in other places. It was a very complex scheme, but it has slowly come to light,” the detective said, explaining that the suspect was also a member of other boards throughout the state. Money could be missing in those jurisdictions as well, he said.

“We’re starting to see a pattern,” Thompson said.

Bulldog RV Park is a large upscale recreation vehicle park on Hancock Industrial Way that bills itself as a park designed for those coming to Athens for UGA sporting events, according to its website

The site has over 250 RV sites and each space in the park is individually owned. The park offers numerous amenities including a playground, shuttles to games, bathrooms, entertainment, and a security staff, according to the website.

Those on the park’s homeowners’ association are mostly business people, according to Thompson.

“When they did their audit, the members of their board are like chief financial officers and auditors and CPAs in their professional lives, so they put together one heck of an audit,” he said.

The audit was of benefit to the investigation, but Thompson said he is still confirming and documenting the details of what happened.

The suspect, he said, was misappropriating funds with some of the money also going to the suspect’s close family members.

The suspect has admitted to the board of taking money, but Thompson said it appears more money was taken than was confessed.

The property owners have been helpful and supportive of the investigation as they are the victims, Thompson said.

Thompson said he will work with the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office in regards to what charges will be filed.

