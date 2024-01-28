Police investigate after 39-year-old woman shot dead in Tacoma

Officers with the Tacoma Police Department say they heard about a shooting in the 1700 block of East 61st Street around 1:45 Sunday morning.

When first responders arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. The Tacoma Fire Department soon arrived and declared the woman dead.

“An adult male was contacted at the scene and taken into custody,” said a spokesperson.

Detectives say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.



