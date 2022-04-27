Police investigate after 6-year-old boy suffers severe burns in alleged attack

A 6-year-old boy in Bridgeport, Connecticut is recovering in a hospital burn unit while covered in bandages after he was allegedly lit on fire.

Dominick Krankall suffered second and third degree burns on his face and legs after playing in the backyard of his home with other children, according to his sister Kayla Deegan, who spoke to NBC New York.

“As soon as he walked down the stairs, the bully called his name and lured him over around the corner, and in a matter of seconds he came back around the corner screaming, saying ‘Mommy, they lit me on fire,’” Deegan told NBC New York.

Dominick’s body appears burned and swollen in a photo Deegan shared.

Kayla Deegan

Warning: This following photo is graphic and may be upsetting.A press release from Bridgeport Office of Emergency Management obtained by TODAY said that the incident occurred Sunday, April 24.

“Bridgeport Fire, Police and AMR were dispatched to Louisiana Avenue on a report of a child burned,” the release read, adding that the child was immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.

The release stated that preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

“The incident is currently still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams,” the release read. “This is an active investigation when more details become available and/or if any criminal charges are filed we will update this release.”

Bridgeport Police Department was unable to provide an incident report to TODAY given the age of the victim.