Police investigate afternoon shooting

Feb. 1—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded at a business in east High Point Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. High Point Police Department officers went to a business in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found one person in the parking lot who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and several vehicles had been struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police did not release the person's name, any details about the injury or its severity, or say whether the person was a man or a woman.

The person was taken to a local hospital.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 Tips app to their phone and submit their tips electronically. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.