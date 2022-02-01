Police investigate afternoon shooting

Feb. 1—HIGH POINT — One man was killed, one was injured and two were charged in a shooting that happened outside a business in east High Point Monday afternoon.

About 3:45 p.m. High Point Police Department officers went to a business in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found Walter Chapman, 23, of High Point with a gunshot wound to the leg, and several vehicles had been struck by gunfire, according to police.

Chapman had a gun, but upon following the officers' instructions, the firearm was secured and Chapman received first aid from officers before being taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. No other information about Chapman's injury or his condition was available.

A short time later, two other men drove up to the hospital, Christopher Sellers, 19, of High Point and Deonucus Wilson, 25, of High Point, police said. Sellers had been shot in the chest.

Despite lifesaving efforts from medical staff, Sellers died about 7:15 p.m., police said.

Wilson, who was uninjured, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm from within an enclosure as a part of criminal game activity, and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wilson was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $2 million secured.

Chapman also was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. No bond information was available Monday night.