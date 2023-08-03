Police lights

Fourteen dogs have been removed from a Gastonia property after police say they were part of a dog fighting operation.

The animals were rescued Wednesday, according to Gaston County Police.

Local police worked with Animal Care and Enforcement and the Humane Society of the United States to execute a search warrant in the 900 block of East 6th Ave., Gastonia.

The search warrant was the result of a nearly two-month investigation into a report of numerous dogs at the location being used for dog fighting, a press release from the police department said.

The Human Society of the United States was contacted to assist in evaluating and rescuing the dogs at the residence. The dogs were seized during the search and taken by the Humane Society of the U.S. for medical treatment and further evaluation.

“The Gaston County Police would like to thank the Humane Society of the United States, the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, the Gaston County Attorney’s Office and the Gastonia Fire Department for their assistance in this case,” Gaston County Police said in the press release.

The investigation into this case is on-going.

As of Thursday morning, police said they have identified a suspect, and charges will be forthcoming.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Det. J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police investigate alleged dog fighting operation