Police investigate alleged sex misconduct involving Woodland Christian School employee

Police are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving a then-Woodland Christian School employee and at least one high school student at an off-campus incident.

About 6:15 p.m. May 11, the Woodland Police Department received a phone call from Woodland Christian School officials reporting the alleged incident of “inappropriate” contact between the school employee and one or more high school students, said Sgt. Victoria Danzl, a police spokeswoman.

Danzl said the woman involved in the alleged incident is an employee, but she emphasized the woman is not a teacher at the school. The Police Department is not releasing the woman’s name. No arrests have been made, but the investigation into the allegations continues.

“It is of the utmost importance for us to thoroughly collect any and all evidence and thoroughly investigate this incident,” Danzl said Thursday.

Ryan Devine, the administrator of Woodland Christian School, confirmed that the woman no longer works at the school. But he declined to explain what her job was on campus before her employment ended.

“The incident was immediately reported to law enforcement, the employee is no longer associated with the school, and our focus is on supporting our students and their families,” Devine said in a written statement emailed to The Sacramento Bee.

Woodland Christian School, established in 1974, is a private school with preschool, elementary, middle school and high school students on campus. Devine on Thursday declined to say whether the students involved in the alleged off-campus incident were students at his school.