Police investigate after ambulance stolen from Heywood Hospital, then crashed

A man stole an ambulance from Heywood Hospital on Wednesday evening, leading police in a pursuit through Gardner and Hubbardston before he was arrested, the Ashburnham Fire Department said.

According to a news release from Interim Fire Chief Chris W. Conrad, Ashburnham emergency medical service personnel were at the hospital emergency room at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday, after transporting a patient. They said an "unrelated unknown male" attempted to enter the area, assaulting staff and a civilian.

Police said the man then assaulted EMS personnel after they stepped in, before escaping and stealing their ambulance.

In the resulting pursuit – which included police from Gardner, Ashburnham, Hubbardston and Rutland, in addition to state police – multiple additional vehicles were struck, Conrad said.

The suspect eventually drove back to the hospital, striking a pole in front of the building before being taken into custody, Conrad said.

The ambulance was heavily damaged.

Conrad said the Gardner police were investigating.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ambulance stolen from Heywood Hospital in Gardner, man in custody