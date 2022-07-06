Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide incident in which a man is believed to have shot his girlfriend before shooting himself, police said Wednesday.

Police at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday went to an address in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue for a welfare check after someone called 911 after getting “concerning information about two individuals that reside together at this residence,” police said.

The address is near Southwest California and Southwest Del Rio boulevards just south of Crosstown Parkway.

Murder-suicide: Murder-suicide leaves victims’ family members sad, confused and grasping for answers

Cold case: 1986 cold case homicide of Albert 'Trent' Clay solved by St. Lucie County sheriff's detective

Police SWAT members eventually forced their way into the home after being unable “to contact the involved individuals,” a news release states.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide incident in which a man is believed to have shot his girlfriend before shooting himself inside this home in the 1700 block of Southwest Apache Avenue.

“Officers found a 33-year-old woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a 36-year-old man, identified as the victim’s boyfriend, deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police stated.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said Wednesday it appears the 36-year-old man fatally shot the 33-year-old woman before shooting himself.

Dellacroce said investigators believe the shootings happened Tuesday. A dog was found, though no one else was inside. The dog was turned over to animal control officials, Dellacroce said.

At the scene Wednesday morning, large tire tracks from a police vehicle extended from the road, through the grass of the front yard and up to the front door of the home where the incident occurred.

Knocks to the front door went unanswered. A Nissan Pathfinder was parked out front and two other vehicles were at the side of the home.

Neighbor Mike Higgins, who said he’s lived there about 11 years, said his neighbors moved in not long ago.

“It’s a real nice neighborhood,” Higgins said. “I’ve never seen any trouble at all.”

Story continues

He said those involved were renting the single-story home, and that he knew the owner.

“It was shocking,” Higgins said.

He said police asked those in the home to come outside.

“They were on the loud speaker about an hour,” Higgins said.

He said later a larger SWAT vehicle arrived, and that he heard no gunshots.

More: Family wonders what may have happened before three deaths in Port St. Lucie

Another neighbor, Gina Boice, said she moved here in the beginning of February from Broward County.

“I have to say the neighborhood is amazing here,” Boice said. “Everybody's friendly. We all wave to each other, so I'm really shocked.”

She said those in the house appeared “pretty quiet.”

“I never would expect that,” Boice said.

Those with information are asked to call police at 772-871-5001.

Those needing mental health resources can call 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: The apparent murder-suicide case occurred on Southwest Apache Avenue