Police investigate apparent murder, suicide in downtown San Diego

Editors Note: This story contains content related to domestic violence and suicide.

SAN DIEGO — An argument between a husband and wife turned deadly in downtown San Diego Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in at 11:19 p.m. reporting a man and woman arguing in a condo unit at the Grande South complex located at 1199 Pacific Highway in the Core Columbia neighborhood.

Police say another call in about 10 minutes later, this time reporting a stabbing in the parking garage of the condo complex.

Officers from Central Division and paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived on the scene within minutes. A a 64-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and head, according to police.

SDPD said officers also discovered a 27-year-old male security guard with a stab wound to his arm, and a 62-year-old woman suffering from contusions to her head.

Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on the man with multiple stab wounds, however, police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

The security guard and woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and both were released a short time later, SDPD explained.

It’s still early in the investigation, but SDPD says detectives have learned the deceased man and injured woman are married. They were reportedly involved in a domestic violence situation that prompted neighbors to call police.

Investigators have also learned that the suspect, described as a 58-year-old man, was known by the married couple.

During this incident, an argument allegedly erupted between both men and the woman that police say was related to the relationship the suspect had to the victim’s wife.

During that argument, it was reported by police that the victim went to the parking garage to confront the suspect while the woman flagged down a security guard at the complex to intervene.

At that time, a fight broke out between the victim and the suspect in the parking garage. The suspect reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times and the security guard was stabbed once in the arm while trying to intervene, SDPD explained.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police say a citizen called and reported seeing a vehicle parked partially on the sidewalk with an apparent bullet hole in the rear window. It was located in the area of Dairy Mart Road and Vista Lane in San Ysidro.

Officers responded and located a deceased man in the vehicle with what is believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head, said SDPD. That individual was confirmed to be the suspect in the homicide that occurred downtown.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s death was an apparent suicide, police said. The San Diego Medical Examiner will ultimately make that determination.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time.

Homicide Detectives are processing the scene for physical evidence, and are attempting to locate surveillance video and any witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

If you or someone you know may be thinking about suicide, call the San Diego County Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.

