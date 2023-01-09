Police investigate armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport

Police in Orlando are investigating a reported armed carjacking at Orlando International Airport.

Officers said they were called around early Monday for a report of a carjacking at the airport.

Police said the incident happened at the Frontier Airlines curbside area.

According to a report, an unknown man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s door of a vehicle with one person inside.

Police said the victim was approached by the man who was reportedly armed.

The victim got out of the vehicle as the suspect went in, officers said.

According to a report, the victim waited 10 to 20 minutes after the carjacking occurred before calling the police.

Officers said they searched for the vehicle and carjacker, but neither were found.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

