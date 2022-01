Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred early Saturday in Suffolk.

The victim called the city’s 911 center at about 5:45 a.m. to say she had been carjacked by three unknown males in the 6700 block of Duck Landing Court.

One showed a handgun while demanding the key to her 2018 Dodge Journey.

The woman was not injured.

