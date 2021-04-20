Police investigate armed robbery

Commercial-News, Danville, Ill.
·1 min read

Apr. 20—DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 7:47 p.m. Monday at Subway restaurant.

Danville Police responded to the Subway restaurant in the 2700 block of North Vermilion Street in reference to an armed robbery to the business.

Upon arrival officers spoke with employees who said a man had entered the business and stated that he had a gun with him and he would use it if the employees didn't give him the money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the business on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a male white approximately 40-50 years old and last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and light colored hat. There is no description of the firearm since it was not displayed and there were no injuries reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.

