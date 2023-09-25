Police investigate armed robbery at local Mexican grocery store Friday

Riverside Police Department is looking for a male suspect after an armed robbery at La Tapatia Mexican grocery store last week, according to Major Sturgeon from the department.

>>Death investigation underway at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

Police responded to the store around 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Sturgeon said the male suspect displayed a handgun at an employee and demanded money at the store on the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road.

The employee complied and gave the suspect money.

The suspect is not known by the employee, Sturgeon said.

>>4 men arrested, facing charges for drive-by shooting in Moraine

No one was injured during the robbery and there is no suspect in custody.

Police are working to review the video footage for a better description of the suspect.