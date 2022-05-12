Police investigate armed robbery at RaceTrac location in south Fort Worth

A woman was injured early Thursday morning after a man attempted to rob a Fort Worth gas station and fired shots during the incident.

Fort Worth police were dispatched to a RaceTrac, located at 620 E. Berry St., around 3:50 a.m., after a report of an armed robbery.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the convenience store “announced a robbery, produced a firearm and discharged it several times.”

“The suspect obtained an unknown amount of money before fleeing in an unknown direction of travel,” police said, adding that a woman injured her leg “during the chaos of the robbery and in an attempt to flee from the gunfire.”

No one was shot.

Police have not made an arrest and their investigation remains ongoing.