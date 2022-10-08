Police investigate armed robbery at Tractor Supply Co.
Oct. 8—Santa Fe police are investigating an armed robbery Friday morning at Tractor Supply Co. on Oliver Drive on the city's southwestern side.
The police department said in a news release Friday a security guard who suspected two people of trying to steal merchandise from the store attempted to detain one of them but was disrupted when the other suspect swung a toolbox.
The suspects fled with the stolen goods toward a gray minivan in the store's parking lot. The security guard pursued the thieves, the news release said, but after they approached the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the guard.
Police said the security guard may have fired a gun at the suspects, but no injuries were immediately reported. The case remains active.