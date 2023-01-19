Police investigate arson at Wake County daycare facing sex abuse allegations

Police are investigating an arson incident at a Wendell daycare after someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the building Tuesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a fire was reported at the ABC Land Daycare at 610 Raymond Drive, according to police. Investigators said a “bottle containing a flammable chemical was located near the building.”

The building sustained minor damage, police said.

Earlier this month, multiple parents’ alleged that a worker at ABC Land Daycare sexually assaulted their children.

While no charges have been filed, Wendell police have turned the investigation over to the State Bureau of Investigation, according to a statement.

Wendell police Capt. John Slaughter confirmed that an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at the daycare is underway.

However, Slaughter said he cannot confirm a connection between the arson and the sexual abuse allegations.

Slaughter said police have increased security at the daycare.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. Todd Williams of the Wendell police at 919-355-4297.