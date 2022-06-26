Police investigate after an attempted armed robbery at a Merced gas station

Authorities are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery at a Merced gas station.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the report of the robbery attempt at the Kwik Serv at 1210 R St., according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the store clerk reported that a man entered the store and demanded cash from the register while pointing a firearm.

The clerk refused to hand over money and the person fled, according to police. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect. Police said the person who reportedly pulled the gun and demanded money was described as a man in his 30s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a heavy build.

Police said the person was wearing black clothing and red shoes. Investigators were able to recover images of the person from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officers J. Paynter at 209-385-6912 or paynterj@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.